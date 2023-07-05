Fourth of July celebrations in Sumrall

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fourth of July celebrations started early yesterday morning in Sumrall and carried over into the evening.

The town’s annual event invited people from across the Pine Belt to come and celebrate Independence Day.

The park hosted games and live music in what people say is a true representation of Sumrall.

“That’s what small communities are about,” said Jerry Anthony. “We come together as one. There’s no division. It doesn’t matter. Everybody comes out to support each other. We’re having a lot of fun together, and that’s the most important thing on Independence Day. Our independence brings unity as one.”

Organizers say the number of people attending the celebration grows every year.

