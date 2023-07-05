Court hearing in recess as both sides discuss resolution for Top 5ive Bar & Grill

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A court hearing in Hattiesburg Wednesday to determine the fate of a local bar and grill is currently in recess.

The hearing, which took place in the Forrest County Chancery Court at 1:30 p.m., was set to decide if the temporary closure of Top 5ive Bar & Grill could be lifted or extended.

At this time, the attorneys for both the City of Hattiesburg and Top 5ive are working towards a resolution, resulting in the hearing going into a recess.

If the two sides do not come to a resolution by the end of the business day, the hearing will continue on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Top 5ive Bar & Grill was ordered to temporarily close by the City of Hattiesburg on Thursday, June 22, after multiple nuisance complaints were made due to recent acts of violence that took place around the business.

Top 5ive’s attorney, CJ Lawrence, disputed claims of the business being a nuisance as the events that took place were not in the building and do not match their standards. (Kyra Lampley)

The temporary closure was the result of a resolution that was passed by the Hattiesburg City Council to reduce the violence that was taking place near the bar and grill.

“We unequivocally denounce the incident and anyone involved, as it is not in line with the values and principles we uphold as responsible members of the community,” Lawrence said. “Top 5ive’s utmost commitment is to be an upstanding neighbor and business, contributing to the vibrancy and success of the city.”

