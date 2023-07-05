Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Court hearing in recess as both sides discuss resolution for Top 5ive Bar & Grill

If the representatives for both the City of Hattiesburg and Top 5ive do not come to a...
If the representatives for both the City of Hattiesburg and Top 5ive do not come to a resolution by the end of the business day, another hearing will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m.(Allen Brewer)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A court hearing in Hattiesburg Wednesday to determine the fate of a local bar and grill is currently in recess.

The hearing, which took place in the Forrest County Chancery Court at 1:30 p.m., was set to decide if the temporary closure of Top 5ive Bar & Grill could be lifted or extended.

At this time, the attorneys for both the City of Hattiesburg and Top 5ive are working towards a resolution, resulting in the hearing going into a recess.

If the two sides do not come to a resolution by the end of the business day, the hearing will continue on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Top 5ive Bar & Grill was ordered to temporarily close by the City of Hattiesburg on Thursday, June 22, after multiple nuisance complaints were made due to recent acts of violence that took place around the business.

Top 5ive’s attorney, CJ Lawrence, disputed claims of the business being a nuisance as the...
Top 5ive’s attorney, CJ Lawrence, disputed claims of the business being a nuisance as the events that took place were not in the building and do not match their standards.(Kyra Lampley)

The temporary closure was the result of a resolution that was passed by the Hattiesburg City Council to reduce the violence that was taking place near the bar and grill.

Resolution passed to reduce violence at Top 5 Bar & Grill in Hattiesburg

Top 5ive’s attorney, CJ Lawrence, disputed claims of the business being a nuisance as the events that took place were not in the building and do not match their standards.

“We unequivocally denounce the incident and anyone involved, as it is not in line with the values and principles we uphold as responsible members of the community,” Lawrence said. “Top 5ive’s utmost commitment is to be an upstanding neighbor and business, contributing to the vibrancy and success of the city.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday
When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house taken over by the fire, with...
Camper, vehicles and other structures damaged due to massive house fire in Jones Co.
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Two new Mississippi laws are designed to protect kids from easy access to porn
The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to...
Firefighters respond to multi-car wreck on I-59

Latest News

Jamarquis Vasean Tate, 25, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in U.S....
Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to firearm possession by a felon
According to the court documents, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force started an investigation into...
Hub City man receives 10-year prison sentence for meth possession, intent to sell
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released...
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released from prison
LPD says Windham has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person...
Suspect wanted for shooting man Monday in Laurel