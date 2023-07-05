Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island

Moments after the fireworks show concluded, sections of Deer Island were on fire.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s official Fourth of July fireworks show sparked a massive blaze on Deer Island Tuesday night.

You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to the near shore island. It took about 15 minutes for them to reach the fire, but by 10 p.m. the flames were extinguished.

The annual fireworks show, organized by the Boom Boom Committee, shoots the fireworks from a barge in the water near Deer Island to avoid hitting inhabited areas.

At this time, it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured in the fire.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house taken over by the fire, with...
Camper, vehicles and other structures damaged due to massive house fire in Jones Co.
Jake Douglas McDonald, who was reported as a missing person, now faces criminal charges for...
Jones County man no longer missing but arrested following multi-agency search
The accident has led to power lines being down along the area.
Road re-opened after log truck crash in Jones Co.
The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to...
Firefighters respond to multi-car wreck on I-59
100-pound stingray caught and released at Dauphin Island
‘It took us 45 minutes to reel in’; locals land 100-pound stingray at Dauphin Island

Latest News

6pm Headlines 7/4
Fourth of July celebrations in Sumrall
Fourth of July celebrations in Sumrall
Fourth of July celebrations in Sumrall
Fourth of July celebrations in Sumrall
10pm Headlines 7/4