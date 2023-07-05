Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault

Nicholas Crumbley
Nicholas Crumbley(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old Jackson teen has been arrested on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

On July 4, Jackson Police arrested Nicholas Crumbley in connection with an incident that occurred on June 17 in the 5400 block of Clinton Boulevard.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house taken over by the fire, with...
Camper, vehicles and other structures damaged due to massive house fire in Jones Co.
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Two new Mississippi laws are designed to protect kids from easy access to porn
The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to...
Firefighters respond to multi-car wreck on I-59
4th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River draws hundreds
4th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River draws hundreds

Latest News

Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday
A two-car collision in Marion County left one person dead and two injured.
Monday two-car collision leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to Deer Island.
Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island
Signage denotes the Carroll Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020....
HB 1020 appeal: How we got here and what to know ahead of Thursday’s hearing