13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old Jackson teen has been arrested on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

On July 4, Jackson Police arrested Nicholas Crumbley in connection with an incident that occurred on June 17 in the 5400 block of Clinton Boulevard.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

