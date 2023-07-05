Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday

Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.(Tri-Community VFD)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Marion County left one person dead and two injured.

The crash happened late Monday afternoon on State Route 35 N and Pittman Road.

According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, responding crews found three individuals with varying injuries, including one entrapped inside their vehicle and unresponsive. Firefighters were able to extricate them and begin CPR.

Caption

Emergency medical responders transported two individuals to area hospitals, one by Rescue 7 medi-helicopter in critical condition and one by AAA Ambulance in unknown condition.

The Marion County Coroner declared the third individual, 61-year-old Jerry Raynes of Carson, dead at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house taken over by the fire, with...
Camper, vehicles and other structures damaged due to massive house fire in Jones Co.
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Two new Mississippi laws are designed to protect kids from easy access to porn
The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to...
Firefighters respond to multi-car wreck on I-59
4th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River draws hundreds
4th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River draws hundreds

Latest News

A two-car collision in Marion County left one person dead and two injured.
Monday two-car collision leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to Deer Island.
Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island
Signage denotes the Carroll Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020....
HB 1020 appeal: How we got here and what to know ahead of Thursday’s hearing