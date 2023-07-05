1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Marion County left one person dead and two injured.

The crash happened late Monday afternoon on State Route 35 N and Pittman Road.

According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, responding crews found three individuals with varying injuries, including one entrapped inside their vehicle and unresponsive. Firefighters were able to extricate them and begin CPR.

Emergency medical responders transported two individuals to area hospitals, one by Rescue 7 medi-helicopter in critical condition and one by AAA Ambulance in unknown condition.

The Marion County Coroner declared the third individual, 61-year-old Jerry Raynes of Carson, dead at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

