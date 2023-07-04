Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Douglas McDonald, who was reported as a missing person, now faces criminal charges for...
Jones County man no longer missing but arrested following multi-agency search
The accident has led to power lines being down along the area.
Road re-opened after log truck crash in Jones Co.
The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to...
Firefighters respond to multi-car wreck on I-59
100-pound stingray caught and released at Dauphin Island
‘It took us 45 minutes to reel in’; locals land 100-pound stingray at Dauphin Island
Advice given for swimming this summer
Local doctor gives advice on swimming with open wounds

Latest News

Officer talks about scene where fifth victim was found
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney,...
7 injured in turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight to Australia