Sheriff’s department seeking information after motorcycle theft in Jones Co.
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a motorcycle.
According to the sheriff’s department, a 2009 Harley Davidson Street Bob Dyna motorcycle, black in color, was stolen from a residence in the 1600 block of Eatonville Road.
Anyone with information on this motorcycle is asked to call JCSD at (601)-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP (7867).
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.