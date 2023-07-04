Saints TE Foster Moreau says he’s in ‘full remission’ after cancer diagnosis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints tight end Foster Moreau is in “full remission” after four months of treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, he announced Monday (July 3) in a tweet.

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma,” Moreau wrote. “I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered.”

After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended

AMDG — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) July 3, 2023

Moreau, 26, received the Stage 2 diagnosis in March after Saints team physician Dr. John Amoss noticed an abnormality during a physical examination of the free agent who played the previous four seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Two months later, the Saints signed the former Jesuit High and LSU player to a three-year contract worth a reported $12 million, including $8 million in guaranteed money.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.