Paul B. Johnson Park hosts Fourth of July celebration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of families celebrated Independence Day at Paul B. Johnson State Park on Tuesday where it was an all-day fun affair including swimming, sandcastles, boating and relaxation.

Billy Ingram and his family were early risers to the park, arriving at 8 a.m.

“The rain was just cooling us off, we’re ready to have fun now,” said Ingram.

Visitors from across the Pine Belt said it’s important to take the time to reflect on what the holiday means.

“It humbles you...just to think about and celebrate what the men and women of the military in our country have done for us in our freedom,” said Pat Linton.

Freedom that gives those like Shana Sheffield the opportunity to spend quality time with her family.

“We’re enjoying the holiday, the sun, the rain, the water just family and fun. We come for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July just to get away. Love it, making memories that’s what life is about—making memories,” said Sheffield.

For Devon Windham, those memories come with special a special addition.

“I think it’s important that we can all get together and celebrate whenever we can and have good times whenever we can and if it’s on the fourth, we can have fireworks with it,” said Windham.

The night will end with a fireworks show.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.