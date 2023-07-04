MHP conducts July Fourth enforcement period

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be out in full force, making sure that motorists are not on the roads driving impaired.

“The reason I say impaired driving instead of drunk driving is because anything that you take that affects your motor skills, you can be charged with a DUI,” said Taylor Shows, MHP public information officer. “You’ve heard of drive high, get DUI. You can get charged with DUI because you’ve had too many prescription pain pills, so anything that impairs your motor capabilities can get you a DUI and we’re going to be out looking for it.”

MHP said they will be looking specifically for DUIs and seat belt and child restraint violations at multiple checkpoints over the next few days.

“I know sometimes that can be strenuous on a motorist that’s following the law, but that is a very effective way to remove these dangerous motorists off the road,” Shows said.

In 2022, MHP Troop J recorded 8 seat belt violations, arrested 8 motorists and responded to two collisions over the holiday.

This year the troop is encouraging motorists to think of others before getting behind the wheel.

“Everybody’s enjoying this holiday, so if you do drink please don’t drive because you don’t want to be that guy that gets involved in a crash and takes somebody’s life, and then me as a trooper, I have to go to someone’s house, knock on their door and give them that sad, grim news, ‘hey, you’ve lost a family member in an accident due to a drunk driver.’”

MHP is asking all motorists to drive safely and buckle up this Independence Day.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.