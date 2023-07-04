Ice cream eating contest steals the show at the Star-Spangled Celebration on the River

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re lactose intolerant, you may want to brace yourself.

At this year’s Star Spangled Celebration on the River, the event committee held an ice cream eating contest for the first time ever.

The event was a huge success as kids aged 4-12 were split up into 3 different age groups to compete.

Milo Moye was the victor of the 4-6 age group with 3 total ice cream cups consumed.

In the 7-9 age group, after two contestants were tied at 4 ice cream cups, Maryann Martin was crowned as the Dairy Queen after winning a game of rock paper scissors.

Finally, in the 10-12 age group, Trey Wiley proved to be the Sultan of Scoops after devouring seven cups of ice cream in the two-minute time window.

Wiley said he only entered the competition after finding out his friend was competing.

All the winners collected a take-home prize of $5.

