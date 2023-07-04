How to protect your pets during Fourth of July firework displays

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Skies will soon be filled with fireworks across the Gulf Coast.

Local veterinarians are encouraging pet owners to create a safe space for their furry friends.

Loud bursts of smoke and steamers glide into the air — this celebration may be a dazzler to many, but it’s not the ideal show for dogs and cats.

Hundreds of animals stray away from their homes each year during the fourth of July.

Veterinarians like Dr. Mozzie Parker at the Pet Clinic are reminding owners to create a safe space for their pets.

" If your dog or pet is kennel trained, probably put them in a dark place where it is quiet covering them with a blanket just trying to keep things calm and quiet and dark. Keep the fireworks down to a minimum. Turn on your radio, turn on your tv, a little bit of a distraction for that. Cats are the same thing, put them in a room with no windows or where the blinds are closed,” said Parker.

Constant popping and banging send many pets into panic mode, sometimes, an animal will even need to be sedated.

" If you have a pet that’s anxious, that tends to want to get out, or may hurt themselves, or try to tear up things while you’re gone, if there are loud noises, definitely contact your veterinarian because there are medications that can be used,” Parker.

Dr. Parker said she’s seen several cats and dogs brought to her clinic after they ran away from their home during a fireworks display.

She urges owners to install tracking devices on their pets to help trace where they may go.

" Hopefully they do have microchips. If they have microchips, we can scan them and reunite them with their owners. If they don’t have microchips, it’s a little bit harder,” said Parker.

Her staff will post any missing animals brought to their clinic on their website to bring the four-legged friends back home.

Introducing your pet to the sound of fireworks a day in advance can also help them keep calm.

