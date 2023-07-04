Holiday pick-up schedule for the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed on Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.
Due to the holiday, public works crews will run an abbreviated schedule for garbage, trash and recycling.
The schedule for the week is as follows:
- Monday, July 3, 2023
- Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays.
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1
- Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Closed for holiday, No pick-up
- Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays
- Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 2 & 3
- Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Wednesday.
- Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4
- Friday, July 7, 2023
- Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Thursdays.
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5
For more information about Hattiesburg pick-up schedules, click HERE.
