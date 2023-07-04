Holiday pick-up schedule for the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed on Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.

Due to the holiday, public works crews will run an abbreviated schedule for garbage, trash and recycling.

The schedule for the week is as follows:

Monday, July 3, 2023 Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Closed for holiday, No pick-up

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 2 & 3

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Wednesday. Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4

Friday, July 7, 2023 Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Thursdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5



For more information about Hattiesburg pick-up schedules, click HERE.

