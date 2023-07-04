Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Duo charged with child abuse after Mississippi child tests positive for meth

Duo charged with child abuse after Mississippi child tests positive for meth
Duo charged with child abuse after Mississippi child tests positive for meth(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two adults are facing charges after a child tested positive for methamphetamine in Calhoun County, Mississippi.

Joseph Alford and Leslie Burks were booked into the Calhoun County jail on Saturday, July 1, on child abuse charges.

Child Protective Services called the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office after the child tested positive, Sheriff Greg Pollan said.

The child belongs to the pair.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house taken over by the fire, with...
Camper, vehicles and other structures damaged due to massive house fire in Jones Co.
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Two new Mississippi laws are designed to protect kids from easy access to porn
The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to...
Firefighters respond to multi-car wreck on I-59
4th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River draws hundreds
4th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River draws hundreds

Latest News

Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday
A two-car collision in Marion County left one person dead and two injured.
Monday two-car collision leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to Deer Island.
Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island
Signage denotes the Carroll Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020....
HB 1020 appeal: How we got here and what to know ahead of Thursday’s hearing