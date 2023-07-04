Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Camper, vehicles and other structures damaged due to massive house fire in Jones Co.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house taken over by the fire, with...
When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house taken over by the fire, with flames threatening several vehicles and other structures nearby.(Jones County Fire Council)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders worked to contain a massive house fire blaze in Jones County from likely causing more damage to vehicles and structures close to it Monday night.

According to Jones County Fire Council Pubilc Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, volunteer fire departments responded to a 911 call of a house fire at Claiborne Road near the Jasper County line just before 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house taken over by the fire, with flames threatening several vehicles and other structures nearby.

Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said the home took catastrophic damage in...
Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said the home took catastrophic damage in the blaze, and three vehicles and a mobile home in close quarters to the fire took cosmetic damage.(Jones County Fire Council)

Bumgardner said the home took catastrophic damage in the blaze, and three vehicles and a mobile home in close quarters to the fire took cosmetic damage.

A camper very close to the home, along with a side-by-side, was heavily damaged. The person who was inside the camper was able to escape unharmed.

A camper very close to the home, along with a side-by-side, was heavily damaged. The person who...
A camper very close to the home, along with a side-by-side, was heavily damaged. The person who was inside the camper was able to escape unharmed.(Jones County Fire Council)

According to Bumgardner, firefighters had to call for an excavator to help in containing the fire and protecting mobile homes and campers near the scene.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the incident, Bumgardner said, and no injuries were reported.

Bumgardner said Claiborne Road was shut down for about 1.5 miles because of the heavy emergency vehicle traffic on the narrow road.

The Jones County volunteer fire departments that responded to the fire are listed below:

  • Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department
  • Rustin Volunteer Fire Department
  • Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department
  • Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
  • Soso Volunteer Fire Department
  • M&M Volunteer Fire Department
  • Glade Volunteer Fire Department
  • Powers Volunteer Fire Department

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department helped the volunteer fire departments with traffic control, while Dixie Electrical Power Association and Centerpoint Energy also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Douglas McDonald, who was reported as a missing person, now faces criminal charges for...
Jones County man no longer missing but arrested following multi-agency search
The accident has led to power lines being down along the area.
Road re-opened after log truck crash in Jones Co.
The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to...
Firefighters respond to multi-car wreck on I-59
100-pound stingray caught and released at Dauphin Island
‘It took us 45 minutes to reel in’; locals land 100-pound stingray at Dauphin Island
Advice given for swimming this summer
Local doctor gives advice on swimming with open wounds

Latest News

Saints tight end Foster Moreau played at Jesuit High and LSU before being drafted by the Raiders.
Saints TE Foster Moreau says he’s in ‘full remission’ after cancer diagnosis
4th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River draws hundreds
4th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River draws hundreds
6pm Headlines 7/3
4th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River draws hundreds
Star-Spangled Celebration on the River