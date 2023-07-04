Win Stuff
4th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River draws hundreds

The weather did not stop the parties in Hattiesburg and Petal at this year’s Star-Spangled Celebration on the River.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The weather did not stop the parties in Hattiesburg and Petal at this year’s Star-Spangled Celebration on the River.

The event was free to everyone and featured live music, an ice cream eating contest and a fireworks show.

While everyone came for the fun and festivities, they also remember the brave men and women responsible for the freedoms we enjoy today.

“We’ve had so many soldiers to die for our freedom, and so many soldiers to sacrifice a lot for us to be here to enjoy that,” said Jerrie Lynn, a resident of Ellisville. “That being said, I just want to thank all of our military out there for everything you’ve done for our freedom and the sacrifices that have been made ...”

Organizers said that they are proud of the support the event gets from the community each year.

