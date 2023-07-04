Win Stuff
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run(Sheriff Tyree Jones)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the three juvenile escapees from the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center has been captured, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Tyree Jones posted on social media Tuesday morning that 16-year-old Robert Earl Smith, Jr. was taken into custody Monday night at a house in Yazoo City.

He was captured by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

Tayshon Holmes, 17, and Jashon Jones, 15, remain on the run.

The three teens overpowered a guard, got ahold of their keys, and escaped just before midnight on Tuesday, June 27.

Jashon Jones was indicted on felony counts of armed robbery and auto theft in connection with an incident that occurred on July 29, 2022.

Tayshon Holmes was indicted on an aggravated assault charge for an incident that occurred in September, according to court documents.

Robert Earl Smith, meanwhile, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of William Doug Wood back in January.

