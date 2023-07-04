Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

07/04 Ryan’s “Happy 4th” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Going to be a typical summer day for your 4th of July festivities: heat, humidity, and afternoon showers.
07/04 Ryan’s “Happy 4th” Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Happy 4th of July everyone! The good news is it isn’t going to be a particularly rainy day, but the “bad” is there will be at least some rain in the area. Timing-wise, it looks like things will work out for any nighttime festivities, and afternoon activity will be fairly scattered about. There is some risk of severe weather in the area, though not any higher or lower than the last few days. Yesterday didn’t start with any severe risk, but we did end up with an evening severe thunderstorm, so it’s always best to keep an eye on any heating supported thunderstorms. Due to a lack of shear, biggest threats are low end severe wind (40-60 mph) and small hail and will be rare. Overall, expect a slightly cooler afternoon than the last few days have seen with a high near 92. Cloud cover will thin through the morning hours and thicken in the afternoon, averaging “partly sunny” skies...though the afternoon may be closer to “mostly cloudy” as the storms attempt to develop.

It will get more and more rainy for the middle of the week as a front closes in, but next week is shaping up to be less rainy, much hotter, and at least a little more humid.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Douglas McDonald, who was reported as a missing person, now faces criminal charges for...
Jones County man no longer missing but arrested following multi-agency search
The accident has led to power lines being down along the area.
Road re-opened after log truck crash in Jones Co.
The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to...
Firefighters respond to multi-car wreck on I-59
100-pound stingray caught and released at Dauphin Island
‘It took us 45 minutes to reel in’; locals land 100-pound stingray at Dauphin Island
Advice given for swimming this summer
Local doctor gives advice on swimming with open wounds

Latest News

07/04 Ryan’s “Happy 4th” Tuesday Morning Forecast
07/04 Ryan’s “Happy 4th” Tuesday Morning Forecast
07/03 Ryan’s “Cooler” Monday Morning Forecast
07/03 Ryan’s “Cooler” Monday Morning Forecast
07/03 Ryan’s “Cooler” Monday Morning Forecast
07/03 Ryan’s “Cooler” Monday Morning Forecast
Hannah's Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday Evening Forecast