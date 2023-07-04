07/04 Ryan’s “Happy 4th” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Happy 4th of July everyone! The good news is it isn’t going to be a particularly rainy day, but the “bad” is there will be at least some rain in the area. Timing-wise, it looks like things will work out for any nighttime festivities, and afternoon activity will be fairly scattered about. There is some risk of severe weather in the area, though not any higher or lower than the last few days. Yesterday didn’t start with any severe risk, but we did end up with an evening severe thunderstorm, so it’s always best to keep an eye on any heating supported thunderstorms. Due to a lack of shear, biggest threats are low end severe wind (40-60 mph) and small hail and will be rare. Overall, expect a slightly cooler afternoon than the last few days have seen with a high near 92. Cloud cover will thin through the morning hours and thicken in the afternoon, averaging “partly sunny” skies...though the afternoon may be closer to “mostly cloudy” as the storms attempt to develop.

It will get more and more rainy for the middle of the week as a front closes in, but next week is shaping up to be less rainy, much hotter, and at least a little more humid.

