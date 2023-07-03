Things to know ahead of the Star-Spangled Celebration on the River

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You’ll see many Hattiesburg police officers out and about tonight at Chain Park for Star-Spangled Celebration on the River.

The celebration kick-off is at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Here are some more things to know about the event:

Free shuttle from designated spots on the Hattiesburg side.

If riding a shuttle, personal items must be limited in size and quantity to fit in your lap. Examples: soft coolers, lawn chairs, blankets.

Kid’s Zone to benefit Habitat for Humanity (jumps, games, face painting and popcorn): $10 unlimited/person or $5 for one hour of play (cash only)

Food vendors, Coca-Cola products and alcoholic beverages will be sold on both sides (cash only)

Lawn chairs or blankets are permitted.

Live music will begin at 6 p.m.

Pets, glass, tents and personal fireworks (including sparklers) are not permitted.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.