Sawmill Square Mall celebrating Fourth of July early

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sawmill Square Mall will be celebrating Independence Day Monday night with its traditional firework show.

The program will begin at 9:15 this evening. The mall closes at 7 p.m.

Parking is already blocked off to make room for the show, but the fireworks will be able to be seen anywhere in the parking lot and surrounding areas.

“We kind of want people to spend time with their families on the Fourth of July and so we just do it a couple of days ahead of time usually, but Monday is a perfect day for us,” said Regina Higginbotham, Sawmill Square Mall manager.

“After COVID-19, we were separated for such a long time, and now being together, we enjoy it, I think, a lot more than we did in the past.”

Jones County Family Medicine is also having a fireworks show tonight in the Shady Grove area at 9 pm.

