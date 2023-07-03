Win Stuff
Power lines down after loaded log truck flips in Jones Co.

The accident has led to power lines being down along the area.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency officials are responding to a loaded log truck that flipped in Jones County Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place at 435 Riley Johnson Road, causing the roadway to be blocked at this time.

The accident has led to power lines being down along the area.

Sources have also confirmed that the driver was injured in the accident.

Updates will be added as more information becomes available.

