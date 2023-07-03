Power lines down after loaded log truck flips in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency officials are responding to a loaded log truck that flipped in Jones County Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place at 435 Riley Johnson Road, causing the roadway to be blocked at this time.

The accident has led to power lines being down along the area.

Sources have also confirmed that the driver was injured in the accident.

Updates will be added as more information becomes available.

