Parents of Hinds Co. juvenile escapees raise concerns over safety at detention center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three teenagers remain on the run tonight after escaping from the Henley Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center last Thursday.

But their family members are speaking out regarding the safety and security at the center and what changes they want to see as a result of this escape.

Kenny Wayne Jones said 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, 16-year-old Robert Earl Smith, and 15-year-old Jashon Jones overpowered a guard, got a hold of the keys, and escaped last week.

“I don’t agree with my son breaking out. I don’t,” Yalana Jordan said.

Yalana Jordan is Holmes’ mother.

“I wish he would have waited, you know, toughed it out. But I understand why he ran. No child wants to die at 17,” Jordan explained.

Jordan claims her son had been a target of violence nine different times over the last year, and she was never notified when he was injured. Jordan says a lack of security is to blame.

“They have more guards and more security, more people in the day,” Jordan said. “Why can’t they go protect these kids at nighttime? My son had got to the point where he didn’t sleep because he felt like they were going to come again. Those children ran for their safety.”

Family members with minors inside the detention center say the updates they get from their children each week usually leaves them shocked and saddened.

“I’m always checking for bruises, bumps, because half the time he’s not gonna say, you know what I’m saying? I’m always waiting on him to tell me what happened. It’s scary,” Jordan explained.

Delores Angrum, the grandmother of Robert Earl Smith, agrees. She says her grandson was in a similar situation and attacked back in May.

“They’re not protected. They weren’t protected out there on the street. And they’re not protected in here. And they have people in place there to protect them,” Angrum said.

But the number of guards isn’t her only concern.

“It text, this is Tashon, need you ASAP. My son calls me. Why would he be texting from someone’s phone? And I say, ‘What happened? They said, ‘This the guard. I believe he wanted me to bring something in here for him. I told him, I will do it, but I will charge $50,” Jordan said, reading the test message.

Jordan added that after the text message from the guard was sent to her, she immediately went to the county, which claimed they would be investigating that officer.

As the teenagers remain on the run, these family members are hoping communication and safety will improve at the detention facility.

They also want the three teenagers to turn themselves in to authorities.

“If he sees this, we love you. I don’t know what the situation was that caused you to do this. But you know right from wrong, and you know this is all the way wrong,” Angrum said.

Last week, 3 on Your Side spoke with Jones about why this situation continues to happen. He claimed staffing shortages were to blame.

