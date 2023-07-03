Macedonia VFD responds to Sunday vehicle fire

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon

Firefighters were dispatched to Herrington Road near the intersection of Eastwood Estates Drive at approximately 5 p.m.

On the scene, they discovered a GMC Terrain in the southbound lane with heavy fire showing from the engine bay of the vehicle.

Firefighters deployed an attack line from the first due engine on the scene to bring the fire under control quickly.

According to the Macedonia VFD, the vehicle’s occupants exited safely once they noticed the fire. No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

