Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Local fisherman offers tips to stay cool while fishing

Moselle resident offers tips for dealing with the heat while fishing.
Moselle resident offers tips for dealing with the heat while fishing.(FOX5)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The sun’s out and many people are headed to their favorite pond, creek or lake for some summer time fishing.

But getting your next catch isn’t always easy, especially when it’s hot.

During the summer time, fish often isolate themselves in cooler spots of water, moving much slower than they do during other parts of the year.

This means that getting a bite could take longer, requiring a few refreshments, preferably water, to stay hydrated.

“Drinking water is very important,” said Moselle resident/fisherman Austin Horton. “You don’t wanna go out there drinking a bunch of diet cokes and after eating a bunch of fried food, either.”

You should also dress for the occasion and wear only comfortable clothes like shorts and hats that allow air to flow freely to your body.

“You wanna wear something where if it gets wet, the wind can blow through it and really cool you off,” Horton said.

And last but not least, take a few breaks in between catches to eat or drink something.

Prefer fishing at night? Horton recommends keeping up with the moon phases, as they often affect the fishes’ feeding patterns.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom...
Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Corey Harrelson, 47
Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography
The 5th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River will take place July 3, from 6-10 p.m.
Hattiesburg, Petal to host 5th joint July 4th celebration
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University (PHOTO...
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University

Latest News

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued Sunday a Silver Alert for Leroy Early of...
Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Columbia will be closed for an undetermined time after...
Columbia to be without its Popeyes for a bit
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating Jake Douglas...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking missing person
Mississippi Democratic Party boss resigns ahead of removal vote
Mississippi Democratic Party boss resigns ahead of removal vote