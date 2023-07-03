Local fisherman offers tips to stay cool while fishing

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The sun’s out and many people are headed to their favorite pond, creek or lake for some summer time fishing.

But getting your next catch isn’t always easy, especially when it’s hot.

During the summer time, fish often isolate themselves in cooler spots of water, moving much slower than they do during other parts of the year.

This means that getting a bite could take longer, requiring a few refreshments, preferably water, to stay hydrated.

“Drinking water is very important,” said Moselle resident/fisherman Austin Horton. “You don’t wanna go out there drinking a bunch of diet cokes and after eating a bunch of fried food, either.”

You should also dress for the occasion and wear only comfortable clothes like shorts and hats that allow air to flow freely to your body.

“You wanna wear something where if it gets wet, the wind can blow through it and really cool you off,” Horton said.

And last but not least, take a few breaks in between catches to eat or drink something.

Prefer fishing at night? Horton recommends keeping up with the moon phases, as they often affect the fishes’ feeding patterns.

