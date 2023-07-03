Win Stuff
Local doctor gives advice on swimming with open wounds

Advice offered on swimming this summer
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With summer in full swing, many across the Pine Belt are going to open bodies of water—such as lakes, rivers and oceans.

Dr. Edmund Chinchar with the South Central Regional Medical Center said that people should monitor their wounds after going for a swim.

He said people usually do not have problems with infections, however, infection can happen, and here is what to look out for.

“So, it gets kind of tricky,” Chinchar said. “There’s very little bacteria that live in some of them. It changes from fresh water to salt water, so as you get closer to the coast, it kind of changes what we treat it with, antibiotic-wise. Mostly it’s good wound care, clean it out,”

“If you’ve got an open wound and you’re swimming, just clean it out really good afterward and keep an eye on it. You’ll notice pretty quick, it’ll turn red and it’ll start kind of having some stuff draining from it. If you clean it off with some soapy water afterward, you know shower off like you would, a little antibiotic ointment over it, and after that, most of them aren’t really issues.”

Chinchar said a nearby medical clinic can be called for additional information on wound care.

