Jones County man no longer missing but arrested following muti-agency search

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing man was arrested after law enforcement located him in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Jake Douglas McDonald’s family reported him missing on Saturday, July 1, after he failed to return from driving a friend home. A multi-agency search ensued.

When law enforcement located him later that night, McDonald allegedly had controlled substances in his possession.

“Law enforcement agencies - including, among others, the Sandersville Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department - spent hours on Saturday following up on tips and leads and checking various locations looking for Mr. McDonald, who was reported as a missing person,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Our sincere thanks to the agencies that helped out in the effort to locate Mr. McDonald. He’s no longer missing but facing charges instead.”

Officers with the Sandersville Police Department (SPD) arrested McDonald on the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance - schedule 2

Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Careless driving

Driving with no insurance

The SPD booked McDonald into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility to await his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

