Jones Co. Board of Supervisors still trying to get rid of tires

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors met Monday at the Ellisville Courthouse to discuss a few housekeeping topics, but the main discussion focused on the illegal tire dumping that’s been happening over the past year.

Supervisors say they’ve contacted the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality multiple times about the issue.

Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said it’s become a public health hazard, even more so now that the summer heat and mosquitos are out in full force.

“What we’re doing now is trying to reach out to DEQ to utilize the regional solid waste authorities tire grant to remove some of the tires,” said Ashley. “We’ll send the letter directly to DEQ and see if they will allow us to use the authority’s grant to remove those tires from that site.”

The supervisors will now send the letter and wait for the DEQ to respond on what steps they are legally allowed to take.

