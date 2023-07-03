Win Stuff
Investigation underway after building spray painted in downtown Hattiesburg

The words “Tate Reeves stole our money” were spray painted on a downtown building.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after a building in downtown Hattiesburg was vandalized Sunday night.

The words “Tate Reeves Stole Our Money” were spray painted on a downtown building across from the tax collector’s office on Pine Street.

The building has since been cleaned and repainted.

The City of Hattiesburg is now trying to find out who is responsible.

If you know anything about this incident, you can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

