Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A DNA test revealed that two former Alcorn County coworkers are father and son.

Steve Foster grew up not knowing his real parents.

“At three days old, I was adopted and then later in life I was raised as a single child, and then later on I found my biological mother,” he said.

It all began with the help of his wife and mother-in-law.

“They got an address to my biological mother, her residence, and then I sent them a Christmas card,” he said. “And then next thing I know, I got a Christmas card back.”

He eventually received a life-changing call from Clara Gail Beavers Davis.

Foster recalled, “The lady on the line says, ‘This is your mother, your biological mother. Do you mind if I stop by to see you?’ And it was like, ‘I don’t mind at all.’”

So he was able to find his mother - but still didn’t know his father.

Davis told her son she’d eventually reveal his father’s name. She believed Foster’s father to be dead, but she never did reveal the name before her own death.

Foster’s cousin Angie Moore spent years constructing a family tree.

“And sure enough, [Moore] comes back with some results,” Foster said. “She says, ‘Well, Robert Plaxico is actually your father and he is still alive.’”

Foster knew the man and knew where he lived. They had first met in the 1980s when they both worked at the hospital in Corinth.

“But as soon as I saw [Plaxico], I had no doubt,” Moore said. “I didn’t even need the DNA test, but we did it anyway.”

The pair have since been making up for lost time.

“Need to see each other as much as we can. I ain’t got much more time here,” Plaxico said.

They talk every other night.

“I tell him all the time that I love him,” Plaxico said.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

