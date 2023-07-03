Firework safety ahead of 4th of July

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -For decades, fireworks have been a part of the Fourth of July holiday, as people get together to celebrate America’s birthday.

However, they can sometimes get out of hand, leading to a 911 call for assistance.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department says it’s best to take preventative measures beforehand.

JCSD recommends having parental guidance at all times, calling only if necessary.

The department also asks that people realize that the bags, whistles and cracks are going to be going for a while over the next few nights

“Typically, you’re going to have folks shooting fireworks at midnight when the clock strikes midnight tomorrow night and that’s okay,” said JCSD Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor. “But have some common sense.

“Some folks may have to work on Tuesday and then there’s always those folks that would like to get a little bit of sleep that night.”

Whatever the celebrate, make sure to check with city and county regulations to know whether shooting fireworks is legal in a location.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.