Firefighters respond to multi-car wreck on I-59

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Forrest County received a report of a multi-car accident with possible injuries on Interstate 59 on Monday morning.

The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to the area north of the Evelyn Gandy exit around 10 a.m.

Units found the road partially blocked and one vehicle in the median. No injuries were reported.

