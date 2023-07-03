Win Stuff
Buffets bouncing back after pandemic

By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Three years after the beginning of the pandemic, buffets are making a comeback.

Businesses like The Front Porch in Hattiesburg are back to operating at full capacity after being forced to shut down in 2020.

Owner Blaine Tyrone says it took his business nearly two-and-a-half years to recover from the effects of COVID-19, and he credits his many long-time customers.

“We have a lot of senior citizen customers, and there was a lot of fear with that age group during COVID-19,” Tyrone said. “Now, they are a lot more comfortable getting out and about in social settings like this, because we are very packed (Sunday).

“I can understand why, but we are very glad to be back to normal.”

Blaine said The Front Porch served nearly 500 customers Sunday in just three hours.

