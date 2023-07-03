Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Author Shoppe hosts book lending, autism awareness event

The Author Shoppe partnered with Paper Boat Autism Library to provide books on autism.
The Author Shoppe partnered with Paper Boat Autism Library to provide books on autism.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Author Shoppe in Hattiesburg hosted its monthly book lending and autism awareness event Sunday.

The book shop partnered with the Paper Boat Autism Library to host the event.

Paper Boat is a mobile library created by artist Cara Larsen to provide books on autism to those on the spectrum, as well those looking to learn more about it.

“We’re just trying to elevate the conversation or just make it a standard conversation that people know what’s happening and that people with autism are treated well,” said Murph Little, co-owner of the Author Shoppe.

Among the books included were “Show Us Who You Are,” a novel written by Elle McNicoll about a 12-year-old autistic girl who discovers a new technology that allows her to communicate with the best friend she lost.

Visitors can check out books from the shop and return them there once finished.

For more information, visit the Paper Boat Instagram page @AutismLibraryMS.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom...
Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Corey Harrelson, 47
Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography
The 5th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River will take place July 3, from 6-10 p.m.
Hattiesburg, Petal to host 5th joint July 4th celebration
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University (PHOTO...
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University

Latest News

Moselle resident offers tips for dealing with the heat while fishing.
Local fisherman offers tips to stay cool while fishing
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued Sunday a Silver Alert for Leroy Early of...
Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Columbia will be closed for an undetermined time after...
Columbia to be without its Popeyes for a bit
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating Jake Douglas...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking missing person