Author Shoppe hosts book lending, autism awareness event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Author Shoppe in Hattiesburg hosted its monthly book lending and autism awareness event Sunday.

The book shop partnered with the Paper Boat Autism Library to host the event.

Paper Boat is a mobile library created by artist Cara Larsen to provide books on autism to those on the spectrum, as well those looking to learn more about it.

“We’re just trying to elevate the conversation or just make it a standard conversation that people know what’s happening and that people with autism are treated well,” said Murph Little, co-owner of the Author Shoppe.

Among the books included were “Show Us Who You Are,” a novel written by Elle McNicoll about a 12-year-old autistic girl who discovers a new technology that allows her to communicate with the best friend she lost.

Visitors can check out books from the shop and return them there once finished.

For more information, visit the Paper Boat Instagram page @AutismLibraryMS.

