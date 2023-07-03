Win Stuff
07/03 Ryan’s “Cooler” Monday Morning Forecast

The dangerous heat is gone, but that doesn’t mean its going to be “cool” anytime soon.
07/03 Ryan's "Cooler" Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s still summer, so it isn’t going to be “cool” anytime soon, but it is looking significantly “cooler” than the end of last week or the start of this one was. Temperatures were still in the upper 90s yesterday, but we started to see afternoon shower/thunderstorm development moving back in. We even ended up with a severe storm on our northern edge, though today’s chances of that are a little lower. Still, if you hear a rumble of thunder, always good to keep an eye on them and to have a warning system like our app handy just in case. Today will see a high of 94 with a chance of showers through our hottest hours, though that chance increases in the days ahead.

Expect to see more and more rain as we had through the week and a front closes in. I’m sure it will change slightly as the speed shifts, but for now it’s looking like Thursday will be our stormiest day before things begin to dry up again. And dry up they will! Expect nothing but sun and another quick round of upper 90s temperatures by the start of next week.

