Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Leroy Early of Vicksburg.

Early is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, gray shorts and no shoes. Early sports a burn mark on his left arm.

He was last seen walking west at about 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Second Avenue in Warren County.

Family members say Leroy suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Early, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511 or 911.

