Pine Belt residents beat the heat

Pine Belt residents finding ways to beat the heat
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As temperatures creep into the triple digits, Pine Belt residents are trying to find ways to beat the heat.

Places like the Leaf River provide some relief in the extreme heat.

Hattiesburg resident Lamar Reeves said he found a spot that they call “little beach” on the river in Moselle for his family to visit and spend a day in the water.

“It’s about 10 minutes from home,” Reeves said. “So every now and then, we just load the kids up and say ‘Hey you want to go to little beach?’ And we spend a few hours here and by the time they are tired, we go home and finish out the day.”

Several spots in Lamar, Forrest and Jones counties are perfect for a day at the creek to stay cool.

Petal resident London Silas said he and his friends come out to the creek or find other ways to deal with the extreme heat.

“We just come out here to swim sometimes, or we’ll just swim at his pool or just stay in the AC at his house and just play a game and stuff like that,” Silas said.

At Pep’s Point Water Park, employees say there’s plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and stay safe.

Pep’s Point employee Christopher Lucas said the staff makes sure customers don’t get too hot.

“We’ll stay in the shade or stay under the tree, stay in the water or stay under here,” Lucas said. “We don’t want to be too hot now. We want to keep everybody in good hands.”

And if you do decide to go outside, it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion.

Pep’s Point lifeguard Ruslan Saucier said it’s important to stay hydrated while in the water.

“If you experience any blurriness, exhaustion or just tiredness, you should seek a lifeguard or seek shade and make sure your body has the right hydration it needs,” Saucier said.

