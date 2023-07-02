Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking missing person

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the location of person reported missing.

Jake Douglas McDonald, 25. is a White male, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He has sandy, blonde hair and blue eyes.

McDonald last made contact with his wife at 2 p.m. Saturday and advised he was in Sandersville headed to the Glade community to take a friend home.

He was last known to be driving a white, 2007 Chevrolet Suburban with an unknown vehicle tag.

Anyone with any information on McDonald is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.