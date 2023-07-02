Win Stuff
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking missing person

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating Jake Douglas McDonald.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating Jake Douglas McDonald.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the location of person reported missing.

Jake Douglas McDonald, 25. is a White male, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He has sandy, blonde hair and blue eyes.

McDonald last made contact with his wife at 2 p.m. Saturday and advised he was in Sandersville headed to the Glade community to take a friend home.

He was last known to be driving a white, 2007 Chevrolet Suburban with an unknown vehicle tag.

Anyone with any information on McDonald is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

