Hannah’s Sunday Evening Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening temperatures will fall into the mid 70′s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out this evening.

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid 90′s across the Pine Belt. We will see mostly clear skies throughout the morning hours. There is a 50% chance for evening thunderstorms across the area.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the mid to low 90′s across the area. There is a 60% chance of evening showers and thunderstorms across the Pine Belt, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 60% chance of rain in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 70′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90′s There is a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Overnight lows will be into the low 70′s across the Pine Belt.

