Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Dozens of campers graduate from Nat. Guard’s Kids A.T.

Graduation day came Saturday for kids at Camp Shelby training camp
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of children graduated Saturday from a special summer camp that gives them a fun-and up-close look at life in the military.

About 120 campers graduated from the Mississippi National Guard’s youth camp, called Kids A.T. (Annual Training).

“It’s like a really great military camp,” said 10-year-old camper Cayden Stebbins. “it’s probably the best one I went to,”

For the last week, campers like Cayden enjoyed water activities and arts and crafts.

They also learned how to march in formation, rode on military vehicles and saw displays of other military activities.

The camp is for children who have parents or grandparents serving in the National Guard.

Nine-year-old camper Lucy Clark says she’ll be back next year.

“I’m going to come back all the way, until I’m, well, a counselor,” Clark said.

Jonathan Ervin, 16. was one of the camp’s junior counselors this year.

“I enjoy this camp, because I make a bunch of new friends, it’s fun working with all these kids year after year,” Ervin said.

The featured speaker for graduation was Mississippi Congressman Trent Kelly.

Kelly also serves as assistant adjutant general for the Mississippi Army National Guard.

“It’s just a great opportunity for them to learn teamwork, learn to work as a group, to make new friends and learn some skills that will help them throughout the rest of their lives,” Kelly said.

This was the 31st year for Kids A.T.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom...
Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
PRCSO deputies received a request from police in Lafayette, Louisiana to search the area where...
Human remains found in Pearl River Co. linked to Lafayette, La.
Fire generic
Ingalls shares update on late-night ship fire
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University (PHOTO...
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University

Latest News

Volunteers from New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church serve lunches to tornado victims in...
Church volunteers spend part of holiday weekend helping Louin tornado victims
Pine Belt residents find ways to beat the heat
Pine Belt residents beat the heat
For many, Fourth of July means grilling
Barbecue tips for 4th of July holiday
The 5th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River will take place July 3, from 6-10 p.m.
Hattiesburg, Petal to host 5th joint July 4th celebration