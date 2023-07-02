Dozens of campers graduate from Nat. Guard’s Kids A.T.

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of children graduated Saturday from a special summer camp that gives them a fun-and up-close look at life in the military.

About 120 campers graduated from the Mississippi National Guard’s youth camp, called Kids A.T. (Annual Training).

“It’s like a really great military camp,” said 10-year-old camper Cayden Stebbins. “it’s probably the best one I went to,”

For the last week, campers like Cayden enjoyed water activities and arts and crafts.

They also learned how to march in formation, rode on military vehicles and saw displays of other military activities.

The camp is for children who have parents or grandparents serving in the National Guard.

Nine-year-old camper Lucy Clark says she’ll be back next year.

“I’m going to come back all the way, until I’m, well, a counselor,” Clark said.

Jonathan Ervin, 16. was one of the camp’s junior counselors this year.

“I enjoy this camp, because I make a bunch of new friends, it’s fun working with all these kids year after year,” Ervin said.

The featured speaker for graduation was Mississippi Congressman Trent Kelly.

Kelly also serves as assistant adjutant general for the Mississippi Army National Guard.

“It’s just a great opportunity for them to learn teamwork, learn to work as a group, to make new friends and learn some skills that will help them throughout the rest of their lives,” Kelly said.

This was the 31st year for Kids A.T.

