Columbia to be without its Popeyes for a bit

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Columbia will be closed for an undetermined time after...
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Columbia will be closed for an undetermined time after a Sunday morning fire.(Columbia Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
From Columbia Fire Department

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sunday morning fryer fire will leave the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in the City of Columbia closed “until further notice.”

According to the Columbia Fore Department Facebook page, engines were dispatched at 7:36 am. Sunday to Popeyes, 868 U.S. 98, on reports of a kitchen fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered an activeb fire ariound the fryer.

While firefighters from one engine attacked teh fore, another began the process of ventilating the building.

The fire was suppressed using fire extinguishers, with a large portion of the fire extinguished and contained by the built-in extinguishers on the vent hoods.

No injuries were reported.

Popeyes will be closed until further notice, CFD said.

