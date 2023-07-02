Charles Cross Returns To Laurel For The Ninth Annual AD-47 Football Camp

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Golden Tornado & Mississippi State Bulldog Charles Cross came back to his home town on Saturday.

Cross was an instructor for Akeem Davis’ AD-47 camp at Laurel High School.

The two have had a bond for years, as Cross was a young attendee to Davis’ camp in it’s earlier editions.

As Cross grew older he always found himself coming back to Davis’ youth camp, looking to pay it foward to his community.

