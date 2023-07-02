Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Charles Cross Returns To Laurel For The Ninth Annual AD-47 Football Camp

By Scott Kirk
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Golden Tornado & Mississippi State Bulldog Charles Cross came back to his home town on Saturday.

Cross was an instructor for Akeem Davis’ AD-47 camp at Laurel High School.

The two have had a bond for years, as Cross was a young attendee to Davis’ camp in it’s earlier editions.

As Cross grew older he always found himself coming back to Davis’ youth camp, looking to pay it foward to his community.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom...
Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition
Corey Harrelson, 47
Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
The 5th Star-Spangled Celebration on the River will take place July 3, from 6-10 p.m.
Hattiesburg, Petal to host 5th joint July 4th celebration
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University (PHOTO...
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University

Latest News

From @alivinmoorejr on Instagram
2nd Annual “Beat The Odds” Youth Football Camp Draws Huge Success In Bassfield
9th annual Cops & Cleats event held 'Between the Bricks' in Laurel
9th annual ‘Cops & Cleats’ event held ‘Between the Bricks’ in Laurel
Ninth annual 'Cops & Cleats Camp' held Saturday in Laurel
Youth baseball tournament underway in Petal