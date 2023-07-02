Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Carey students to get free textbooks this fall

William Carey University undergraduates scheduled to receive free textbooks this fall
William Carey University undergraduates scheduled to receive free textbooks this fall(WDAM)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Undergraduate students at William Carey University are scheduled to receive free textbooks starting this fall.

The changes are part of the university’s “Making College Affordable” initiative launched last year.

In addition to free books, the university will see an average increase of 40 percent in scholarship funds awarded to freshmen, transfers and international students.

“We were trying to create different ways in which we can enable a student to be able to come and to not have an excessive financial burden in the pursuit of their education,” said Dr. Daniel Caldwell, Carey provost/vice president. “So, this is where this low tuition and free books concept came to be.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
Fire generic
Ingalls shares update on late-night ship fire
Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom...
Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition
PRCSO deputies received a request from police in Lafayette, Louisiana to search the area where...
Human remains found in Pearl River Co. linked to Lafayette, La.
Ellie Davis joins WDAM 7 Sunrise as co-anchor with Brandy McGill and Ryan Mahan.
WDAM 7 welcomes co-anchor Ellie Davis to Sunrise team

Latest News

Blueberry lemonade a tasty way to beat the heat in downtown Hattiesburg
Relief continues to roll into Louin
Volunteers from New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church serve lunches to tornado victims in...
Church volunteers spend part of holiday weekend helping Louin tornado victims
Pine Belt residents find ways to beat the heat
Pine Belt residents beat the heat