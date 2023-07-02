9th annual ‘Cops & Cleats’ event held ‘Between the Bricks’ in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nine years ago, former Laurel High School football standout Akeem Davis had a dream to give back.

Now, Davis’ AD 47 Football Camp has grown into a community day in Laurel.

Each summer, former and current National Football League players like Davis gather “Between the Bricks” at Laurel’s Watkins Stadium for one day as a way to give back to their community.

“I get to see these kids,” said Todd Breland, current Wayne Academy football coach/former Laurel High School coach. “They’re all scattered all over the country, but they all come home for today and it’s all almost like a family reunion.”

It’s a community event, but personal to each individual athlete, showing the campers what’s possible no matter where you come from.

“Definitely major when they get to see players (who’re) currently in the league and played here at Laurel High School as well,” said Thakarius “Bo Peep” Keye, a Laurel alum and NFL free agent. “It just gives the kids more motivation to know that they can do the same thing as us.”

The camp goes beyond football skills, showing kids that there’s more to life than the game.

“to be out here with these young guys and just instill in them the leadership and character and just discipline,” said South Jones alum/XFL player Scottie Phillips. “Getting that in them early, at a young age, hopefully they’ll take it home with them as they grow older.

”The day even involves local law enforcement, showing kids that they’re real people, too.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper Jose Watson said the camp gives law enforcement a stage to show young men that they are human as well.

“It’s showing that we like to have fun and play and we have children ourselves,” Watson said. “We’re human being. We have children ourselves and want to make sure that they know that safety’s first and instill some things into them that they can grow up (with) to be a model citizen in Mississippi.”

Davis, a former NFL safety, said the camp is ultimately about paying it forward and never forgetting where you started.

“A lot of us didn’t grow up with much,” Davis said. “So, it’s a free football camp and our legacy is hard, smart, tough, character, leadership, discipline, follow through and grit.

“Without those principles, there would not be a legacy and so we never forget those things. We never forget where we come from and we always want to come back and pay it forward and plant those seeds into somebody else in hopes that it’ll bring forth good fruit.”

