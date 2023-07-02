Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

9th annual ‘Cops & Cleats’ event held ‘Between the Bricks’ in Laurel

Ninth annual 'Cops & Cleats Camp' held Saturday in Laurel
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nine years ago, former Laurel High School football standout Akeem Davis had a dream to give back.

Now, Davis’ AD 47 Football Camp has grown into a community day in Laurel.

Each summer, former and current National Football League players like Davis gather “Between the Bricks” at Laurel’s Watkins Stadium for one day as a way to give back to their community.

“I get to see these kids,” said Todd Breland, current Wayne Academy football coach/former Laurel High School coach. “They’re all scattered all over the country, but they all come home for today and it’s all almost like a family reunion.”

It’s a community event, but personal to each individual athlete, showing the campers what’s possible no matter where you come from.

“Definitely major when they get to see players (who’re) currently in the league and played here at Laurel High School as well,” said Thakarius “Bo Peep” Keye, a Laurel alum and NFL free agent. “It just gives the kids more motivation to know that they can do the same thing as us.”

The camp goes beyond football skills, showing kids that there’s more to life than the game.

“to be out here with these young guys and just instill in them the leadership and character and just discipline,” said South Jones alum/XFL player Scottie Phillips. “Getting that in them early, at a young age, hopefully they’ll take it home with them as they grow older.

”The day even involves local law enforcement, showing kids that they’re real people, too.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper Jose Watson said the camp gives law enforcement a stage to show young men that they are human as well.

“It’s showing that we like to have fun and play and we have children ourselves,” Watson said. “We’re human being. We have children ourselves and want to make sure that they know that safety’s first and instill some things into them that they can grow up (with) to be a model citizen in Mississippi.”

Davis, a former NFL safety, said the camp is ultimately about paying it forward and never forgetting where you started.

“A lot of us didn’t grow up with much,” Davis said. “So, it’s a free football camp and our legacy is hard, smart, tough, character, leadership, discipline, follow through and grit.

“Without those principles, there would not be a legacy and so we never forget those things. We never forget where we come from and we always want to come back and pay it forward and plant those seeds into somebody else in hopes that it’ll bring forth good fruit.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom...
Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
PRCSO deputies received a request from police in Lafayette, Louisiana to search the area where...
Human remains found in Pearl River Co. linked to Lafayette, La.
Fire generic
Ingalls shares update on late-night ship fire
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University (PHOTO...
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University

Latest News

Ninth annual 'Cops & Cleats Camp' held Saturday in Laurel
First Saturday showcases artists, craftsmen, vendors in downtown Hattiesburg
1st Saturday gives momentum to local artists
Campers march in formation during Saturday's graduation of the 31st Kids A.T.
Dozens of campers graduate from Nat. Guard’s Kids A.T.
Graduation day came Saturday for kids at Camp Shelby training camp