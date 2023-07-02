2nd Annual “Beat The Odds” Youth Football Camp Draws Huge Success In Bassfield

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - NFL Defensive Backs Cornell Armstrong, A.J. Moore, & C.J. Moore all beat the odds and went pro from Bassfield High School.

For the 2nd year in a row, the trio is now hosting their own football camp from ages 10-18 at Jefferson Davis County High School.

The camp is structured around lots of Pro-Style Football instruction, but also allows the coaches to have heart to heart communication with the campers, as they were once in their shoes.

The childhood friends have always wanted to give back to their community through Football.

It started over a decade ago when Armstrong, & the Moore twins would hop over to Collins High School for Brandon McDonald’s own football camp.

Years later at their own creation, their way of giving back was a huge success with the community.

2023′s ‘Beat The Odds” camp drew in over 250 kids all age 10-18 years old.

The camp also provided a free meal to all who attended, as well as a few lucky prizes to a few of the kids.

