21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old has been arrested after a pregnant woman and her brother were found murdered. It happened on the 21-year-old suspect’s birthday.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins told WLBT that officers responded to shots being fired around 10:56 p.m. Saturday night, located at South Railroad Avenue in Brookhaven.

Kevin White, who turned 21 years old Saturday, allegedly took the lives of Shanecia Ferdinand, 28, her unborn baby - as a result of her death - and 30-year-old Ladarius Rockingham by gunfire.

Brookhaven Police told 3 On Your Side that it is believed to be a domestic situation.

White has been charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree murder. The suspect is in custody.

Brookhaven Police is investigating the shooting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.