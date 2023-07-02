1st Saturday gives momentum to local artists

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Art, creativity, and drive--these are three terms to describe the art scene that First Saturday generated in the Hub City Saturday.

Arts and crafts vendors from across the state united in the same place, at the same time.

One of those artists, 25-year-old Riley Richardson, owns a jewelry business

She creates each piece by hand and said that spaces like Saturday’s give her and her art life.

“I love the idea of being able to create something personal for somebody and be able to bring someone’s idea to life, somebody’s creative touch, bringing it to life in jewelry or in the form of a conversation, just being able to meet new people, see what they have and bring it to life,” Richardson said.

Just across the way from Richardson, 24-year-old Bethany Morris, owns a painting business and said she started as a way to pass time during COVID-19 before it grew into her passion.

“I graduated from Southern (Miss), so Hattiesburg is my little art community,” Morris said. “I’ve always been fairly creative. I majored in photography, and I still do that, but during the pandemic, people weren’t getting pictures as much, so I was like, ‘You know what? It’s a great time to make a business.’”

Both Richardson and Morris said art markets provide a way to connect to people from all over the United States.

“You don’t get just Hattiesburg locals,” Morris said. “You get people from Louisiana. I’ve had people from Minnesota, Colorado just came through,”

Richardson said she didn’t think she would be where she is today.

“Six, seven years ago, I never thought that I would have thought that I’d be able to be out here and be able to talk to people,” she said. “I get nervous around people, but being able to meet people has brought me out of my shell, made me comfortable in my business, and made me grow my business tremendously. I’m on Year Two now.”

Another business owner said that events like these keep him going.

“It means a lot,” True Prodigy Designs owner Tommy Cook said. “Like I was just telling my wife, it’s like you do good working, everything like that, but when people enjoy your work, it kind of gives you validation, it gives you the push to keep going. like, ‘I am doing something good because other people like it.’”

