Ways to avoid mosquito bites this summer

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer is the time to have fun in the sun, and reducing your risks of mosquito bites will make your time outdoors more enjoyable.

“The only thing you can do is basically avoid the times that mosquitoes are out; that’s option A,” Lamar County extension agent Ross Overstreet said. “So, you kind of want to avoid being out at dawn and dusk; that’s the more active times.”

What is worn can also help. Mosquitos have a hard time getting around certain types of clothing.

“Wear loose-fitting clothes so they can’t bite through a thinner material,” Overstreet said. “Obviously, you don’t want nothing heavy. Just make it hard for them to get to your skin.”

Many cities across the Pine Belt spray several times a week for mosquitos. This significantly decreases the chances of mosquito bites and transmitted diseases like the West Nile Virus.

“It just prevents the constant harassment of mosquitos in the south area, this Hattiesburg area, protecting our kids and elderly from transmitting disease from mosquito bites.” says Maurice Sutton, the of Public Works/Streets deputy director for the City of Hattiesburg.

These ultra-low volume machines that spray pesticides around the city are helping the mosquito population decline.

“We’ve been doing it for a couple of years, and there’s a lot less reports of anything being passed by the bites of mosquitos.” Sutton says.

Though mosquitos are attracted to wet areas, the city cannot spray on certain days. This may cause a slight increase in the mosquito population for a brief time.

“It stays so hot in this area, so we have to try and kill off mosquitos as much as possible, so as long as the weather permits, we will spray,” Sutton said. “We do not spray on high-wind days, where the wind goes above 15 mph, and on rainy days, we do not spray.” says Sutton.

To find out more about when the City of Hattiesburg sprays, click here.

For information on when other cities/counties spray for mosquitos, contact your local city hall.

