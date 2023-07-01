Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography

Corey Harrelson, 47
Corey Harrelson, 47(Lafayette County Jail/WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - A now-former police officer in Mississippi has been fired after allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to WTVA, The FBI arrested Corey Harrelson, 47, who was formerly of the Bruce Police Department.

Harrelson was booked into the Lafayette County jail and made his initial court appearance on Thursday, June 29.

Mayor Jimmy Hubbard told WTVA Friday morning that the city of Bruce fired Harrelson during a “special called meeting.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
Fire generic
Ingalls shares update on late-night ship fire
The Columbia Police Department, Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Department of...
Wanted suspect caught Marion Co. after fleeing from law enforcement
Ellie Davis joins WDAM 7 Sunrise as co-anchor with Brandy McGill and Ryan Mahan.
WDAM 7 welcomes co-anchor Ellie Davis to Sunrise team
PRCSO deputies received a request from police in Lafayette, Louisiana to search the area where...
Human remains found in Pearl River Co. linked to Lafayette, La.

Latest News

Pine Belt weather forecast
Blazing hot weekend leads to little cooler week ahead, tho’ it may be hard to tell
Laurel police collecting good, food to take to Louin
Pine Belt weather forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers a deep dive on Pine Belt weather ahead
Youth baseball tournament underway in Petal