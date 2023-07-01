Local vendors provide cool relief to summer heat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lucky Rabbit hosted its First Saturday outdoor sale Saturday

Dozens of vendors lined Mobile Street for the event, with some bringing original art pieces and crafts, others bringing cool treats to help people beat the heat.

Aunt Polly’s Farm brought its signature sugar-free blueberry lemonade, as well as fruit punch and homemade jellies and condiments.

“It’s got your water and it’s gonna have that little bit of kick to brighten your day and put a smile on your face,” said Dallas Arnold, son of owner Polly Arnold. " And that little smile might go throughout the rest of the day.”

The farm, based in the Dixie community, was founded in 1990.

The idea for lemonade came in 2007, when “Aunt Polly” decided to use leftover blueberries and lemons to create an alternative to diet sodas.

“She knew what she liked, and she knew what tasted good,” Arnold said. “She also wanted something else to drink besides diet Coke and tea.”

Making the lemonade can be a process.

“You gotta boil the blueberries, let them cool,” Arnold said. “You gotta let them come down. You can’t do it right away. It takes probably about a day.”

The lemonade has become one of the farm’s signature drinks and can be purchased at the farm and at various events around the Pine Belt.

“We’re always at the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmer’s Market, Thursdays, 3 (p.m.) to 6 (p.m.),,” Arnold said. “I think they’ve got a movie night, and we’ll be there for movie nights.

“After that, we’ll probably take a Saturday break and then get right back into it with other events.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.