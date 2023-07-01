Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition

Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom...
Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom scholarship competition Friday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teenager is hoping a dress she made out of duct tape will help send her to college.

Aubri Sparkman, 17, is a finalist in the national “Duck Tape Stuck at Prom” scholarship contest.

Contestants have to use Duck brand duct tape to make complete prom dresses or tuxedos.

Winners get a $10,000 scholarship.

Aubri crafted a music-themed dress that took her 66 hours to make.

“I play a lot of instruments and that inspired the theme for my dress,” Aubri said. “I have violin, electric guitar, piano and there’s a tambourine. I think music, it’s not just black and white, so I decided to use shimmer tape to kind of give that movement in color that music has.”

To vote for Aubri, jump online at www.stuckatprom.com.

Voting runs through July 12.

Aubri also has used her artistic skills to paint a mural at Southern Miss.

She’s also painted one of the city’s utility boxes.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department, Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Department of...
Wanted suspect caught Marion Co. after fleeing from law enforcement
Carolyn Garrett
MPD: Mother who killed daughter thought she was ‘alien trying to take her children’
20-year-old Keith Hinton made an appearance in court Wednesday in Laurel after having previous...
Bond denied for accused Howard Industries shooter after murder charge upgrade
It’s PTSD Awareness Month
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Latest News

Eye doctors say wearing sunglasses with 100 percent UV protection will help keep your eyes from...
Eye doctors say bring sunglasses with your sunscreen to the beach this summer
“We’re trying to ensure that every person in every aspect of the community – black, white,...
Skilled workers willing to help are needed in Moss Point
Landlords have up to 30 days to repair their tenant's air conditioning units, after they...
What renters need to know when their air conditioner needs repair
Temple Baptist Church Community Picnic preview